Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Choice Hotels (NYSE: CHH)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Walt Disney (DISResearch Report) and Choice Hotels (CHHResearch Report).

Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney on December 23 and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $173.80, close to its 52-week high of $179.45.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 81.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $180.44 average price target, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Choice Hotels (CHH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on Choice Hotels on December 23. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.05, close to its 52-week high of $109.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Choice Hotels with a $92.83 average price target.

