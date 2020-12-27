Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Choice Hotels (NYSE: CHH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Walt Disney (DIS – Research Report) and Choice Hotels (CHH – Research Report).

Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney on December 23 and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $173.80, close to its 52-week high of $179.45.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 81.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $180.44 average price target, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Choice Hotels (CHH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on Choice Hotels on December 23. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.05, close to its 52-week high of $109.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Choice Hotels with a $92.83 average price target.

