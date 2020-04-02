April 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBAResearch Report) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYAResearch Report).

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report released today, Peter Costa from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.32, close to its 52-week low of $39.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Costa is ranked #634 out of 6244 analysts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.17, a 42.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.1% and a 32.0% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playa Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019