Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA – Research Report) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA – Research Report).

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report released today, Peter Costa from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.32, close to its 52-week low of $39.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Costa is ranked #634 out of 6244 analysts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.17, a 42.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.1% and a 32.0% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playa Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

