March 27, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: United Parcel (NYSE: UPS), GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United Parcel (UPSResearch Report), GCI Liberty (GLIBAResearch Report) and Werner Enterprises (WERNResearch Report).

United Parcel (UPS)

United Parcel received a Hold rating and a $105.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Howard is ranked #4903 out of 6190 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.67.

GCI Liberty (GLIBA)

Benchmark Co. analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained a Buy rating on GCI Liberty today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrigan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Harrigan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Liberty Global A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GCI Liberty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.25, a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Werner Enterprises (WERN)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler maintained a Buy rating on Werner Enterprises today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Old Dominion Freight, and Hub Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Werner Enterprises with a $37.78 average price target, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

