Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: United Parcel (NYSE: UPS) and Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ: CBRL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on United Parcel (UPS – Research Report) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL – Research Report).

United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $97.27 average price target.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Hold rating on Cracker Barrel today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 90.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cracker Barrel with a $102.33 average price target, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

