August 4, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) and MPLX (NYSE: MPLX)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TripAdvisor (TRIPResearch Report) and MPLX (MPLXResearch Report).

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

In a report released yesterday, Shweta Khajuria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 60.1% and a 87.5% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TripAdvisor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.77, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

MPLX (MPLX)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on MPLX today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 59.9% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MPLX with a $23.14 average price target, implying a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

