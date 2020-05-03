May 3, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Transocean (NYSE: RIG), MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Transocean (RIGResearch Report), MGM Resorts (MGMResearch Report) and TC Energy (TRPResearch Report).

Transocean (RIG)

In a report issued on April 30, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Transocean, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.8% and a 26.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transocean is a Hold with an average price target of $2.38, which is a 95.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, DNB Markets also downgraded the stock to Sell.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on MGM Resorts on May 1 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 52.9% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Resorts with a $22.36 average price target, implying a 43.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Union Gaming also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TRP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy on May 1 and set a price target of C$81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TC Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.75, a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Tudor Pickering also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$71.00 price target.

