Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Transocean (NYSE: RIG), MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Transocean (RIG – Research Report), MGM Resorts (MGM – Research Report) and TC Energy (TRP – Research Report).

Transocean (RIG)

In a report issued on April 30, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Transocean, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.8% and a 26.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transocean is a Hold with an average price target of $2.38, which is a 95.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, DNB Markets also downgraded the stock to Sell.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on MGM Resorts on May 1 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 52.9% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Resorts with a $22.36 average price target, implying a 43.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Union Gaming also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TRP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy on May 1 and set a price target of C$81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TC Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.75, a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Tudor Pickering also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$71.00 price target.

