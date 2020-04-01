Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) and MTY Food Group (Other OTC: MTYFF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Thomson Reuters (TRI – Research Report) and MTY Food Group (MTYFF – Research Report).

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

In a report released today, Vince Valentini from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Thomson Reuters, with a price target of C$110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.51.

Valentini has an average return of 22.9% when recommending Thomson Reuters.

According to TipRanks.com, Valentini is ranked #684 out of 6239 analysts.

Thomson Reuters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.94, implying a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $93.00 price target.

MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

In a report released today, Derek Lessard from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.36, close to its 52-week low of $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lessard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 43.3% success rate. Lessard covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Pizza Pizza Royalty, Dorel Industries, and Cineplex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTY Food Group is a Hold with an average price target of $28.87, an 116.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$35.00 price target.

