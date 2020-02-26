Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) and Air Canada (Other OTC: ACDVF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Thomson Reuters (TRI – Research Report) and Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report).

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Bek from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.65, close to its 52-week high of $82.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and WildBrain.

Thomson Reuters has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $77.65, implying a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada yesterday and set a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Air Canada has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.14, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

