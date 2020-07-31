Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) and Teleperformance (Other OTC: TLPFY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TechnipFMC (FTI – Research Report) and Teleperformance (TLPFY – Research Report).

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC yesterday and set a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.1% and a 28.4% success rate. Hodee covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Total SA, Repsol, and Neste.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $9.78 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teleperformance (TLPFY)

In a report released yesterday, David Cerdan from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Teleperformance, with a price target of EUR275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Cerdan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleperformance with a $316.40 average price target, implying an 114.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR270.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.