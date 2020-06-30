Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) and BW Offshore (Other OTC: BGSWF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TechnipFMC (FTI – Research Report) and BW Offshore (BGSWF – Research Report).

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC received a Hold rating and a EUR6.90 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.80, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6567 out of 6723 analysts.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.76.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.8% and a 30.5% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.72.

