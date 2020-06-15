Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Oneok (NYSE: OKE), United Parcel (NYSE: UPS) and Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Oneok (OKE – Research Report), United Parcel (UPS – Research Report) and Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK – Research Report).

Oneok (OKE)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Oneok, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.08.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.3% and a 34.3% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Chesapeake Energy.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.28.

United Parcel (UPS)

Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wetherbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Wetherbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Acquisition, Kansas City Southern, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $99.23 average price target, implying a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Sirius XM Group, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 59.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Liberty Sirius XM Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.65.

