Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) and Red Robin Gourmet (NASDAQ: RRGB)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on McDonald’s (MCDResearch Report) and Red Robin Gourmet (RRGBResearch Report).

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released today, Timothy Willi from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $211.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 80.6% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Alliance Data Systems, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $222.00 average price target, which is a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB)

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Hold rating on Red Robin Gourmet today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.83.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Red Robin Gourmet with a $39.00 average price target.

