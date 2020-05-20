May 20, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Lions Gate Ent Cl A (NYSE: LGF.A) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ: III)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Lions Gate Ent Cl A (LGF.AResearch Report) and Information Services Group (IIIResearch Report).

Lions Gate Ent Cl A (LGF.A)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Lions Gate Ent Cl A, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 42.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Dolby Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lions Gate Ent Cl A with a $10.50 average price target, implying a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Information Services Group (III)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on Information Services Group today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Information Services Group with a $3.50 average price target.

