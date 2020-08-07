August 7, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Genco Shipping (NYSE: GNK), Salem Communications (NASDAQ: SALM) and Fat Brands (NASDAQ: FAT)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Genco Shipping (GNKResearch Report), Salem Communications (SALMResearch Report) and Fat Brands (FATResearch Report).

Genco Shipping (GNK)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.4% and a 31.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Genco Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.38, implying a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, DNB Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.90 price target.

Salem Communications (SALM)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski reiterated a Buy rating on Salem Communications today and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 35.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Townsquare Media, and Gray Television.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salem Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

Fat Brands (FAT)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Hold rating on Fat Brands today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, DLH Holdings, and Vectrus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fat Brands.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

