Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Gap (NYSE: GPS), Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) and StarTek (NYSE: SRT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gap (GPS – Research Report), Global Ship Lease (GSL – Research Report) and StarTek (SRT – Research Report).

Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Gap, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.36, close to its 52-week low of $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.3% and a 34.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gap is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $17.11.

Global Ship Lease (GSL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke reiterated a Buy rating on Global Ship Lease today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.19, close to its 52-week low of $5.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 37.1% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Ship Lease is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

StarTek (SRT)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on StarTek, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.98, close to its 52-week low of $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.2% and a 28.3% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on StarTek is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

