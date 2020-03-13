Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Gap (NYSE: GPS), Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Darden (NYSE: DRI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Gap (GPS – Research Report), Dollar General (DG – Research Report) and Darden (DRI – Research Report).

Gap (GPS)

MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer maintained a Hold rating on Gap today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.01, close to its 52-week low of $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Meyer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Meyer covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ross Stores, L Brands, and Express.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gap is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $14.30, representing a 32.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Dollar General (DG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is ranked #5176 out of 6145 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $180.50, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $190.00 price target.

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Darden, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.77, close to its 52-week low of $57.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -21.3% and a 0.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $112.60 average price target, implying a 76.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

