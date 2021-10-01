Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) and Pearson (NYSE: PSO)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gaia (GAIA – Research Report) and Pearson (PSO – Research Report).

Gaia (GAIA)

In a report issued on July 23, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.48, close to its 52-week low of $8.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 60.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

Gaia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67, which is a 73.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

