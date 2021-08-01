August 1, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Ebay (NASDAQ: EBAY), Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) and PPD (NASDAQ: PPD)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Ebay (EBAYResearch Report), Wingstop (WINGResearch Report) and PPD (PPDResearch Report).

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report issued on July 29, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ebay, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $71.14 average price target.

Wingstop (WING)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop on July 28 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $171.31, close to its 52-week high of $177.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 74.3% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheesecake Factory, BJ’s Restaurants, and Chuy’s Holdings.

Wingstop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.83, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Stifel Nicolaus also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $175.00 price target.

PPD (PPD)

In a report issued on July 28, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on PPD, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.12, close to its 52-week high of $46.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for PPD with a $48.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

