Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) and JC Penney (NYSE: JCP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE – Research Report) and JC Penney (JCP – Research Report).

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.00, close to its 52-week low of $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Golar LNG Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping with a $6.35 average price target.

JC Penney (JCP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Hold rating on JC Penney today and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.69, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 44.5% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Iteris, and Verso.

JC Penney has an analyst consensus of Hold.

