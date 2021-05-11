Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Darden (NYSE: DRI) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Darden (DRI – Research Report) and Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO – Research Report).

Darden (DRI)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Darden on March 12 and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.69, close to its 52-week high of $149.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Darden has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.64, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

