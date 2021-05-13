Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Chipotle (NYSE: CMG), Choice Hotels (NYSE: CHH) and Genpact (NYSE: G)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chipotle (CMG – Research Report), Choice Hotels (CHH – Research Report) and Genpact (G – Research Report).

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report issued on May 10, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $1750.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1342.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 69.7% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1656.52, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1762.00 price target.

Choice Hotels (CHH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Choice Hotels on May 11 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.15, close to its 52-week high of $118.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Choice Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $104.80, implying a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Genpact (G)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Genpact on May 10 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 77.1% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Genpact has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

