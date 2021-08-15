August 15, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Century Therapeutics (IPSCResearch Report), Fleetcor Technologies (FLTResearch Report) and Yum! Brands (YUMResearch Report).

Century Therapeutics (IPSC)

In a report issued on August 13, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Century Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.93, close to its 52-week high of $32.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Silverback Therapeutics, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Century Therapeutics with a $36.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

In a report issued on August 11, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies, with a price target of $312.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $262.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fleetcor Technologies with a $291.14 average price target, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on August 12, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.96, close to its 52-week high of $135.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 73.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $137.64 average price target, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019