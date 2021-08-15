Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Century Therapeutics (IPSC – Research Report), Fleetcor Technologies (FLT – Research Report) and Yum! Brands (YUM – Research Report).

Century Therapeutics (IPSC)

In a report issued on August 13, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Century Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.93, close to its 52-week high of $32.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Silverback Therapeutics, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Century Therapeutics with a $36.25 average price target.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

In a report issued on August 11, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies, with a price target of $312.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $262.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fleetcor Technologies with a $291.14 average price target, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on August 12, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.96, close to its 52-week high of $135.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 73.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $137.64 average price target, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

