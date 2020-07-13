Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI – Research Report) and Cinemark Holdings (CNK – Research Report).

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Stephens analyst James Rutherford maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, Eric Handler from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Handler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Handler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMC Entertainment, World Wrestling, and Discovery.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.88.

