Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: West Fraser Timber Co (Other OTC: WFTBF), Canfor (Other OTC: CFPZF) and Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF – Research Report), Canfor (CFPZF – Research Report) and Teck Resources (TECK – Research Report).

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

In a report released today, Benoit Laprade from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on West Fraser Timber Co, with a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.56, close to its 52-week high of $49.04.

Laprade has an average return of 44.8% when recommending West Fraser Timber Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Laprade is ranked #4506 out of 6814 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $48.19 average price target.

Canfor (CFPZF)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Canfor, with a price target of C$19.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.75, close to its 52-week high of $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.9% and a 37.4% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Norbord.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.42, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.5% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Trilogy Metals, and Trevali Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teck Resources with a $14.87 average price target, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

