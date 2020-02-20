February 20, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: SM Energy (NYSE: SM), Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) and Capstone Mining (Other OTC: CSFFF)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on SM Energy (SMResearch Report), Ovintiv (OVVResearch Report) and Capstone Mining (CSFFFResearch Report).

SM Energy (SM)

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Buy rating on SM Energy, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.6% and a 26.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $12.25.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong reiterated a Hold rating on Ovintiv today and set a price target of $23.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.22, close to its 52-week low of $15.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.7% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Birchcliff Energy, Canadian Natural, and Pembina Pipeline.

Ovintiv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.86, which is a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Capital One Financial also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Capstone Mining, with a price target of C$1.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Hudbay Minerals, and Teck Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.95, which is an 80.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, CIBC also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.70 price target.

