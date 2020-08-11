Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Royal Gold (RGLD – Research Report), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR – Research Report) and Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report).

Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $130.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $142.25, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

RBC Capital analyst Melissa Oliphant maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties yesterday and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.99.

Oliphant has an average return of 6.2% when recommending Osisko Gold Royalties.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #2060 out of 6887 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $14.37 average price target, representing a 32.4% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.50 price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pan American Silver with a $42.35 average price target, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $44.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.