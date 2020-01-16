Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Occidental Petroleum (OXY – Research Report) and Allegheny Technologies (ATI – Research Report).

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Hold rating on Occidental Petroleum today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Read covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell A, Canadian Natural, and Conocophillips.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Occidental Petroleum with a $51.50 average price target, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on January 3, Tudor Pickering also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs maintained a Buy rating on Allegheny Technologies today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.88, close to its 52-week low of $17.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 51.2% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Reliance Steel, and ArcelorMittal.

Allegheny Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

