Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Norbord (NYSE: OSB) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Norbord (OSB – Research Report) and Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report).

Norbord (OSB)

Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff maintained a Buy rating on Norbord today and set a price target of C$51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.31, close to its 52-week high of $33.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.6% and a 39.1% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Canfor.

Norbord has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.30, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$44.00 price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released today, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Hold rating on Pan American Silver, with a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.43, close to its 52-week high of $40.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.9% and a 77.9% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Silvercorp Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.41, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on July 22, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$54.00 price target.

