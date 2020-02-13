Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) and Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Laredo Petroleum (LPI – Research Report) and Pretium Resources (PVG – Research Report).

Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on Laredo Petroleum, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.59, close to its 52-week low of $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.1% and a 25.7% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Petroleum, Parsley Energy, and Devon Energy.

Laredo Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.67.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Pretium Resources, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.55, close to its 52-week low of $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.97, which is a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

