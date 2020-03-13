Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Husky Energy (Other OTC: HUSKF), Badger Daylighting (Other OTC: BADFF) and Golden Star Resources (NYSE MKT: GSS)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Husky Energy (HUSKF – Research Report), Badger Daylighting (BADFF – Research Report) and Golden Star Resources (GSS – Research Report).

Husky Energy (HUSKF)

TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.29, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hulshof ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.7% and a 27.7% success rate. Hulshof covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cenovus Energy, Baytex Energy, and Athabasca Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Husky Energy with a $7.31 average price target, implying a 215.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

BMO Capital analyst Jonathan Lamers maintained a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting today and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.22, equals to its 52-week low of $16.22.

Lamers has an average return of 2.4% when recommending Badger Daylighting.

According to TipRanks.com, Lamers is ranked #667 out of 6145 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Badger Daylighting with a $28.16 average price target, a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

Golden Star Resources (GSS)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Golden Star Resources today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17, close to its 52-week low of $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 50.7% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, Taseko Mines, and SEMAFO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $3.96 average price target.

