March 13, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Husky Energy (Other OTC: HUSKF), Badger Daylighting (Other OTC: BADFF) and Golden Star Resources (NYSE MKT: GSS)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Husky Energy (HUSKFResearch Report), Badger Daylighting (BADFFResearch Report) and Golden Star Resources (GSSResearch Report).

Husky Energy (HUSKF)

TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.29, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hulshof ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.7% and a 27.7% success rate. Hulshof covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cenovus Energy, Baytex Energy, and Athabasca Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Husky Energy with a $7.31 average price target, implying a 215.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

BMO Capital analyst Jonathan Lamers maintained a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting today and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.22, equals to its 52-week low of $16.22.

Lamers has an average return of 2.4% when recommending Badger Daylighting.

According to TipRanks.com, Lamers is ranked #667 out of 6145 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Badger Daylighting with a $28.16 average price target, a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

Golden Star Resources (GSS)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Golden Star Resources today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17, close to its 52-week low of $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 50.7% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, Taseko Mines, and SEMAFO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $3.96 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019