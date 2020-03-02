March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Hollyfrontier (NYSE: HFC), Oneok (NYSE: OKE) and MasTec (NYSE: MTZ)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Hollyfrontier (HFCResearch Report), Oneok (OKEResearch Report) and MasTec (MTZResearch Report).

Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Hollyfrontier received a Hold rating from Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.68, close to its 52-week low of $31.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mehta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Mehta covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Conocophillips, Kosmos Energy, and Imperial Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hollyfrontier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.71, representing a 59.9% upside. In a report issued on February 21, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $52.00 price target.

Oneok (OKE)

In a report released today, Ethan Bellamy from Robert W. Baird upgraded Oneok to Buy, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellamy is ranked #5439 out of 5939 analysts.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.45, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

MasTec (MTZ)

In a report released today, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec to Buy, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.08, close to its 52-week low of $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Wittmann covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Aecom Technology, and Quanta Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasTec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.50, representing a 54.6% upside. In a report issued on February 28, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

