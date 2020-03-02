Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Hollyfrontier (NYSE: HFC), Oneok (NYSE: OKE) and MasTec (NYSE: MTZ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Hollyfrontier (HFC – Research Report), Oneok (OKE – Research Report) and MasTec (MTZ – Research Report).

Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Hollyfrontier received a Hold rating from Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.68, close to its 52-week low of $31.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mehta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Mehta covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Conocophillips, Kosmos Energy, and Imperial Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hollyfrontier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.71, representing a 59.9% upside. In a report issued on February 21, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oneok (OKE)

In a report released today, Ethan Bellamy from Robert W. Baird upgraded Oneok to Buy, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellamy is ranked #5439 out of 5939 analysts.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.45, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

MasTec (MTZ)

In a report released today, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec to Buy, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.08, close to its 52-week low of $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Wittmann covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Aecom Technology, and Quanta Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasTec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.50, representing a 54.6% upside. In a report issued on February 28, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.