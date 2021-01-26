January 26, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) and Celanese (NYSE: CE)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on HEXO (HEXOResearch Report) and Celanese (CEResearch Report).

HEXO (HEXO)

In a report issued on March 17, W. Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on HEXO, with a price target of C$13.77. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Carter is ranked #3212 out of 7257 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $3.03, representing a -54.1% downside. In a report issued on March 2, Alliance Global Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (CE)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Vincent Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Celanese on March 23 and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.38, close to its 52-week high of $140.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 72.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Huntsman, and Kraton.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celanese with a $134.07 average price target, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

