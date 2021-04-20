Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Franco Nev (NYSE: FNV), Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) and Solaris Resources (Other OTC: SLSSF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franco Nev (FNV – Research Report), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ – Research Report) and Solaris Resources (SLSSF – Research Report).

Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev, with a price target of C$200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.79.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 67.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $143.26.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Turquoise Hill Resources, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.70, close to its 52-week high of $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 59.9% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hecla Mining Company, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Turquoise Hill Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.47, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Solaris Resources (SLSSF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Pettingell from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Resources, with a price target of C$9.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.42, close to its 52-week high of $7.92.

Pettingell has an average return of 44.7% when recommending Solaris Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettingell is ranked #3507 out of 7459 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solaris Resources with a $8.09 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.