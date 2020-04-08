Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) and Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report) and Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report).

Continental Resources (CLR)

Credit Suisse analyst William Janela maintained a Hold rating on Continental Resources yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.37, close to its 52-week low of $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Janela is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Janela covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cimarex Energy, Parsley Energy, and EQT.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.30, which is a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -32.2% and a 16.1% success rate. Gupta covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Vermilion Energy.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.10, which is a 71.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

