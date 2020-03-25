Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), Golden Star Resources (NYSE MKT: GSS) and Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Cameco (CCJ – Research Report), Golden Star Resources (GSS – Research Report) and Newmont Mining (NEM – Research Report).

Cameco (CCJ)

BMO Capital analyst Alexander Pearce maintained a Buy rating on Cameco today and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.43, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Pearce is ranked #1099 out of 6165 analysts.

Cameco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.63, a 42.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

Golden Star Resources (GSS)

In a report released today, Don DeMarco from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Golden Star Resources, with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 49.3% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, Taseko Mines, and SEMAFO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $3.77 average price target.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining today and set a price target of C$74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.54.

Parkin has an average return of 0.4% when recommending Newmont Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is ranked #5589 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmont Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.04, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

