Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) and Petiq (NASDAQ: PETQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Zoetis (ZTS – Research Report) and Petiq (PETQ – Research Report).

Zoetis (ZTS)

In a report released today, Michael Ryskin from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryskin is ranked #4996 out of 6793 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoetis with a $142.50 average price target.

Petiq (PETQ)

SunTrust Robinson analyst William Chappell maintained a Buy rating on Petiq today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.84, close to its 52-week high of $37.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Chappell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Central Garden Pet, and Energizer Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petiq is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.50.

