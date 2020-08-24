August 24, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) and Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ: LMNL)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Unity Biotechnology (UBXResearch Report) and Liminal BioSciences (LMNLResearch Report).

Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

In a report issued on August 10, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Unity Biotechnology, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.98, close to its 52-week low of $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Unity Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.67, an 87.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Hold rating on Liminal BioSciences on August 11 and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Kalytera Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liminal BioSciences is a Hold with an average price target of $15.93.

