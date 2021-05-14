Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) and 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Synlogic (SYBX – Research Report) and 89bio (ETNB – Research Report).

Synlogic (SYBX)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Synlogic. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 37.2% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synlogic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

89bio (ETNB)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on 89bio yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.37, close to its 52-week low of $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 89bio with a $58.60 average price target, implying a 154.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

