July 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Stryker (NYSE: SYK) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Stryker (SYKResearch Report) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNTResearch Report).

Stryker (SYK)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Hold rating to Stryker today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $200.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 50.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $217.71 average price target, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.24, close to its 52-week low of $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.6% and a 35.6% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Opiant Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

