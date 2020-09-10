Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) and Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP – Research Report) and Radius Health (RDUS – Research Report).

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Strongbridge Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25, which is a 219.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Radius Health (RDUS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Hold rating on Radius Health yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.00, close to its 52-week low of $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 49.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $20.20 average price target, a 73.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

