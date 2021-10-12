Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), Merck & Company (NYSE: MRK) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report), Merck & Company (MRK – Research Report) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX – Research Report).

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.4% and a 19.0% success rate. Blum covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.64, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Company (MRK)

Berenberg Bank analyst Luisa Hector maintained a Hold rating on Merck & Company yesterday and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hector is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 87.5% success rate. Hector covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Bristol Myers, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.78, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

In a report released today, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Protagonist Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.43, a 56.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

