August 3, 2020

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPTResearch Report), Incyte (INCYResearch Report) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRXResearch Report).

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $197.27.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report released today, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Incyte, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.46, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals with a $3.00 average price target.

