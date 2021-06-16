Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM – Research Report) and Morphosys Ag (MOR – Research Report).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $102.82 average price target, a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $132.43 average price target, representing a 90.5% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Morphosys Ag (MOR)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Morphosys Ag, with a price target of EUR140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.52, close to its 52-week low of $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 34.6% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morphosys Ag is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.68, a 229.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Leerink Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy.

