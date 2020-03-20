Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report) and Hookipa Pharma (HOOK – Research Report).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.19, close to its 52-week low of $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.3% and a 24.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.62, which is a 156.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 28.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hookipa Pharma with a $15.00 average price target.

