March 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGEResearch Report) and Hookipa Pharma (HOOKResearch Report).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.19, close to its 52-week low of $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.3% and a 24.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.62, which is a 156.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 28.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hookipa Pharma with a $15.00 average price target.

