Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) and Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF – Research Report) and Qiagen (QGEN – Research Report).

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Richard Vosser from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $349.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Roche Holding, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $388.85, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF325.00 price target.

Qiagen (QGEN)

Berenberg Bank analyst Scott Bardo maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen today and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.06.

Bardo has an average return of 12.8% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is ranked #783 out of 7296 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $56.20 average price target.

