Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: ATNM)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Pfizer (PFEResearch Report) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNMResearch Report).

Pfizer (PFE)

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.4% and a 39.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $41.83 average price target, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals with a $38.75 average price target.

