Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV), Beyondspring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV – Research Report), Beyondspring (BYSI – Research Report) and Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report).

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Hold rating on Minerva Neurosciences on September 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Minerva Neurosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report issued on September 8, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and ImmunoGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $42.50 average price target, implying a 204.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $46.29 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.