Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Mallinckrodt (MNK – Research Report), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN – Research Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (COCP – Research Report).

Mallinckrodt (MNK)

In a report released yesterday, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Mallinckrodt, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

Mallinckrodt has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.25, implying a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Gena Wang from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 56.2% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $128.24 average price target, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and TherapeuticsMD.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cocrystal Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

