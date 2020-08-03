Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ: IRWD) and Siemens Healthineers AG (Other OTC: SEMHF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD – Research Report) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF – Research Report).

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ironwood Pharma, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Falko Friedrichs maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG today and set a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.95, equals to its 52-week high of $50.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #1872 out of 6830 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.80, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, DZ BANK AG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

