August 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ: IRWD) and Siemens Healthineers AG (Other OTC: SEMHF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ironwood Pharma (IRWDResearch Report) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHFResearch Report).

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ironwood Pharma, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Falko Friedrichs maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG today and set a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.95, equals to its 52-week high of $50.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #1872 out of 6830 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.80, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, DZ BANK AG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019