August 6, 2020

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC), Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intec Pharma (NTECResearch Report), Avrobio (AVROResearch Report) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRXResearch Report).

Intec Pharma (NTEC)

In a report released yesterday, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group assigned a Hold rating to Intec Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Onconova Therapeutics.

Intec Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.50, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $0.50 price target.

Avrobio (AVRO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.3% and a 34.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Avrobio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.73, close to its 52-week high of $59.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.33, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

